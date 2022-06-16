‘Peter Obi can never be Nigeria’s president’ – Mbaka

Controversial Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has declared that the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi can never be Nigeria’s President.

Speaking at his Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, Mbaka, who did not mince words, said unless God ceases to exist, Obi would never smell the seat of the President.

He said it was better to have an old man as President than a ‘stingy young man’.

He said, “A stingy man, that cannot give people his money, with this hunger ravaging the land, and you are saying he is the one you want. You want to die of hunger? Are you people insane? Where is the Holy Spirit?

“It is now that Atiku is seriously contesting for President; now that he is contesting without Peter Obi; it is now that he is serious? We want somebody that is serious. Unless Peter comes here to kneel, if he becomes President, he will close down this ministry. What we are doing is spiritual,

“Listen, a good old man is better than a young wicked man; Peter Obi is going nowhere as far as God lives. If Igbos want a representative, it is not someone like Peter Obi.

“I should not have talked but I saw my video going round everywhere as if Fr. Mbaka wholeheartedly came out and apologized. No, I didn’t apologize wholeheartedly, it was out of duress. I had to obey my Bishop, in obedience I had to, it is not of my volition. I did it because I am a Catholic Priest, my Bishop said, do it, my own is ‘Yes my Lord’.

This is not the first time Mbaka is aiming a dig at Obi. He also verbally attacked Obi during the 2019 election for failing to donate to his ministry.

The move drew heavy backlash against the priest, with many, particularly of the Catholic faith, lamenting that he had lost his way.

