‘Peter Obi a movement, may get 80% votes in North’ – Buhari’s aide

President Muhammadu Buhari’s former Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, has expressed fear over the growing popularity of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi in some Northern States.

Ahmad said Obi’s name has metamorphosed into a movement in Kano and Katsina States, and other north-west states.

He warned other presidential candidates in the 2023 poll that Obi may yet be a force to reckon with in the region.

Writing on Twitter, he said, “Let me confess, the name Peter Obi alone is a movement to beat, I was in Kano over the weekend and to my surprise everywhere is PO, nobody is talking about other candidates anymore and a friend told me that it’s a similar story in Katsina. LP is getting 75% – 80% in those States.”

Obi, who is the former Governor of Anambra State, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to LP where he clinched the presidential ticket.

Since he joined LP, Obi has become a household name among Nigerians who feel he should be the country’s next president.

As the country draws closer to the 2023 presidential election, the clamour for electorates to vote Obi continues to increase daily as citizens yearn for change.

