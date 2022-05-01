Peter Moore, the Legend Behind Nike and Adidas Designs, Dies at 78

Peter Moore is dead.

The death of the legendary designer and sportswear exec was confirmed to Complex by sources close to him.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Peter Moore, an iconic designer, whose legacy will forever be connected to Jordan Brand, and the sneaker culture he helped to create,” said Jordan Brand Vice President Howard “H” White. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the Moore family during this time.”

A bit about Moore, per Complex:

“Moore, who was a creative director at Nike and Adidas, has a portfolio that includes era-defining work like the iconic Air Jordan 1. Released in 1985, the Jordan 1 is a shoe largely responsible for shaping sneaker culture as we know it today. Moore’s resume also includes the Nike Dunk, another ‘85 release that has experienced a massive resurgence on the market in recent years.

“After adding Nike as a client of his design agency in 1977, Moore officially joined the company as its first brand creative director in 1983. In addition to designing shoes, Moore played a prominent role in creating campaigns and designing logos, including the Jumpman silhouette adorning Michael Jordan’s sneakers.

Moore worked for Nike until 1987, when he and fellow Nike veteran Rob Strasser left to form Sports Inc., a brand-building consulting agency. Shortly after, Moore and Strasser were contacted by officials from Adidas, who wanted to tap into their expertise to revive the brand. This ultimately led to Moore and Strasser creating the Adidas Equipment line in March 1991. Moore also designed another globally-recognized logo—the mountain logo, which serves as Adidas’ primary mark today.”

He was 78.

