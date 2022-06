Pete Edochie has met and prayed for his newest grandson from Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy.

In a video that was posted on Facebook, the veteran Nollywood actor asked for the kid’s name and then carried him on his laps before proceeding to offer words of prayers in this native Igbo dialect.

Star Dike Yul Edochie who was born to second generation actor, Yul Edochie, by Judy Austin whom he recently married, clocked one earlier in the month.

