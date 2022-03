No one is being left behind especially not Kanayo O. Kanayo, Pete Edochie, Keppy Ekpeyong and Femi Branch and others as it concerns the viral “Drop It” challenge.

The Nollywood veterans dropped their own take on the TikTok challenge and we dare say that they have Megan Thee Stallion a run for her money.

Kanayo O. Kanayo posted the clip on his Instagram page and asked fans, “guess what is going on here…”. as he tagged everyone in the video.

Watch the funny clip below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...