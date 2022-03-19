Pete Davidson Will No Longer Be Flying to Space Via Blue Origin

Pete Davidson will no longer make is debut to space in the coming week following a change in the schedule.

The comedian and actor who was set to join the NS-20 crew of Jeff Bezoz’ Blue Origin on this mission will no longer be a part of it.

Blue Origin announced this via its official Twitter page, revealing that because the New Shephard flight was moved to Tuesday, March 29, Davidson will be unable to make it.

“Blue Origin’s 20th flight to New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days,” the tweet said.

Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 18, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...