Pete Davidson Reportedly Set to Exit ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Eight Seasons

New reports have confirmed that Pete Davidson is finally walking away from Saturday Night Live after spending eight seasons on the late-night show.

Per Variety, Davidson joined the show at the age 20 in 2014 and is expected to leave the cast as the show goes on the usual summer break.

A bit about his time at the show, per Complex:

“During his time on the show, Davidson cut his teeth on Weekend Update before later appearing in pre-taped and live sketches. He remained a staple on Update throughout his tenure, and has faced controversy for comments about the Catholic Church, and Texan Republican representative Dan Crenshaw. Some of his most famous bits on SNL include numerous pre-taped ones with his apathetic stoner character Chad, and “Diner Lobster,” a musical about a man who insisted on ordering a lobster at a cheap diner.”

