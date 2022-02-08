Pete Davidson Publicly Declares Kim Kardashian His ‘Girlfriend’ for First Time

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have yet to declare their status, but the show host has now put a label on her.

Speaking with People’s Kay Adams, he defined Kim as his girlfriend.

“I don’t really have Instagram—I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” Davidson said. “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.”

Davidson also talked about navigating fan attention when he’s out in public, saying that “once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts.”

“But other than that, it’s pretty fine,” he added. “It’s not awful. It could be way worse.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...