Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Make Jokes About Her Vagina in ‘Kardashians’ Cameo

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian don’t keep their private life private – this, they proved on the season finale of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

From the clip, the Saturday Night Live alum is revealed to have made an off-camera cameo in a post-credit scene, in which Kim asks him to come over and meet one of the crew members.

“Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim said. “She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina.”

And Davidson replies: “More than me?”

“Not more than you,” Kim replied with a smile. “But she’s probably seen it.”

Paxy quickly denies this, to which Kim replied: “You haven’t seen my vagina? We’ll get there. Takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the internet.”

And it gets weird from there.

