Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Spotted at Game Together Amid Dating Rumours

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have perhaps made their relationship official.

Recall that days ago, various insiders claimed that they are now an item – a news that comes months after his split with Kim Kardashian and Ratajkowski divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the pair are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

Another insider told E! News that Emily finds Pete “charming,” adding that the former SNL star is “a lot of fun to hang out with.” The source noted that the pair have “flirtatious chemistry right now.”

Now, they are going out together. Check out their photos from the courtside at the New York Knicks’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies in New York City on Sunday night:

