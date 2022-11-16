Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are Reportedly Dating

New reports have surfaced claiming that Pete Davidson is in a relationship with Emily Ratajkowski.

Per Complex, this was confirmed by various insiders and this comes months after he split with Kim Kardashian. And it is worth noting that Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September.

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the pair are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

Another insider told E! News that Emily finds Pete “charming,” adding that the former SNL star is “a lot of fun to hang out with.” The source noted that the pair have “flirtatious chemistry right now.”

We can’t wait to see if the alleged couple will confirm the rumours.

