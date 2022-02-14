Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Step Out for Pre-Valentine’s Day Date in New York Amid Kanye West Meltdwon

While Kanye West is busy throwing a fit on social media, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are having the best time of their lives.

The couple was seen entering up Italian restaurant Lilia in Brooklyn for a pre-Valentine’s Day dinner, and from the pics shared on social media, they walked hand-in-hand as Pete rocked what appears to be a Carhartt jacket and baggy jeans, while Kim was dressed in a sparkly jacket and silver pants.

This comes amid Kanye West full meltdown on social media; he hasn’t been himself ever since she filed for divorce and made her relationship with Pete public.

See their photos:

📸 Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison out in New York pic.twitter.com/Sh4AlDBlsA — Kardashian World (@KUWTKWorld) February 13, 2022

