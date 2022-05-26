Peseiro hits Eagles camp with foreign assistants

Newly appointed Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has arrived the team’s camp in Dallas, Texas ahead of the international friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

Peseiro came in with three assistants; Maykel Moreira, Acacio Santos and Vitor Hugo.

Moreira will work as a fitness coach, while Acacio and Hugo will serve as assistant coach and analyst, CompleteSports reports.

Peseiro’s men will tackle the El Tri of Mexico in their first friendly at the AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

The three-time African champions will face Ecuador four days later at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison.

Peseiro will take charge of his first competitive game when the Super Eagles host the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a 2023 AFCON qualifier at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Thursday, June 9.

The West Africans will take on the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in a matchday two fixture on Monday, June 13.

This is the second time Peseiro will be managing in Africa after his stint with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the 2015/26 season. He won the the Egyptian Premier League title with the Red Devils.

He last managed the Venezuelan national team and is considered to be a very analytic manager.

