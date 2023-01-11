Peruzzi Shocks Fans With Lyrics of Hit Single, ‘Majesty’

Peruzzi gave quite the shocker to a lot of fans after he revealed the correct lyrics of his hit song, ‘Majesty’.
The singer had taken to Twitter to write out a line from the song, and this got him into ‘trouble’ with a number of fans.
Peruzzi tweeted that the line is, “Nwanem if you see the ma’am eh! Her royal majesty and this set off a thread of argument fron fans who sing the “ma’am eh” part as “mermaid”.
Nwannem If You See The Ma’am Eh!
Her Royal Majesty.
— The Huncho (@Peruzzi) January 10, 2023
See some of the reactions to the revelation below.
Peruzzi no even sabi the song lyrics self😂.. me wey don sing out loud mermaid for public I be mumu abi.
E nor flow sef….ma'am eh…Na Oral english you use but e nor just sweet…person mouth come be like goat wey lose in voice..ma'am eh…na MANMADE…not even Mermaid…na ROYAL MAJESTY
Ma'am eh 🤣
Better don't stress yourself, this is a consensus something o
Nwanne, if you see the mermaid…
Repeat after me… Nwannem if you see the mermaid! Her Royal majesty.
It’s Mermaid and there’s nothing you can do about it
Huncho, I don't think you know the lyrics 😏
Oga your own version wey u sing nah Ma ' ma Eh!
My own version wey i dey hear with my dynamic aproko 👂 nah mermaid. No stress me jor jor
It’s sad you don’t even know the lyrics to your song. It’s mermaid and mermaid shall it remain, don’t stress us.
Stop writing what you don’t know.
It’s “if you see the mermaid”.
Seriously made us fall in love with mermaids for no damn reason😭 pic.twitter.com/GH4U04z4kJ
