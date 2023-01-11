Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Peruzzi Shocks Fans With Lyrics of Hit Single, ‘Majesty’

Celebrity

Peruzzi gave quite the shocker to a lot of fans after he revealed the correct lyrics of his hit song, ‘Majesty’.

The singer had taken to Twitter to write out a line from the song, and this got him into ‘trouble’ with a number of fans.

Peruzzi tweeted that the line is, “Nwanem if you see the ma’am eh! Her royal majesty and this set off a thread of argument fron fans who sing the “ma’am eh” part as “mermaid”.

See some of the reactions to the revelation below.

