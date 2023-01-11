Peruzzi Shocks Fans With Lyrics of Hit Single, ‘Majesty’

Peruzzi gave quite the shocker to a lot of fans after he revealed the correct lyrics of his hit song, ‘Majesty’.

The singer had taken to Twitter to write out a line from the song, and this got him into ‘trouble’ with a number of fans.

Peruzzi tweeted that the line is, “Nwanem if you see the ma’am eh! Her royal majesty and this set off a thread of argument fron fans who sing the “ma’am eh” part as “mermaid”.

Nwannem If You See The Ma’am Eh!

Her Royal Majesty. — The Huncho (@Peruzzi) January 10, 2023

See some of the reactions to the revelation below.

Peruzzi no even sabi the song lyrics self😂.. me wey don sing out loud mermaid for public I be mumu abi. — Willywilly (@uche_wilson1) January 10, 2023

E nor flow sef….ma'am eh…Na Oral english you use but e nor just sweet…person mouth come be like goat wey lose in voice..ma'am eh…na MANMADE…not even Mermaid…na ROYAL MAJESTY — Megaautosng (@megaautosng1) January 10, 2023

Ma'am eh 🤣

Better don't stress yourself, this is a consensus something o

Nwanne, if you see the mermaid… — meneer Jansen 🇳🇱 (@Smogmichael) January 10, 2023

Repeat after me… Nwannem if you see the mermaid! Her Royal majesty. It’s Mermaid and there’s nothing you can do about it — Enugu Gist (@enugugist1) January 10, 2023

Huncho, I don't think you know the lyrics 😏 — YourVeryOwnNurse (@ms_lindaa) January 10, 2023

Oga your own version wey u sing nah Ma ' ma Eh!

My own version wey i dey hear with my dynamic aproko 👂 nah mermaid. No stress me jor jor — surv. oluwamayowa (@SurvEmperor) January 10, 2023

It’s sad you don’t even know the lyrics to your song. It’s mermaid and mermaid shall it remain, don’t stress us. — Alex Oluwatobi (@alexlobaloba) January 10, 2023

Stop writing what you don’t know.

It’s “if you see the mermaid”. — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) January 10, 2023

Seriously made us fall in love with mermaids for no damn reason😭 pic.twitter.com/GH4U04z4kJ — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) January 10, 2023

