Saturday, July 2, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Peruzzi Hails Mr Eazi, Says He Sent Him a $1Million Contract

It looks like these guys in the music industry are swimming in a sea of cash if Peruzzi’s new tweet is to be believed.

The singer and ‘Majesty’ crooner revealed that his colleague, Mr Eazi sent over a contract in foreign currency like it was nothing.

Peruzzi went on to detail that the contract was a $1 Million deal and he found it crazy because his colleague was very casual about it. He tweeted, “Eazi sent me a $1 M contract like it was nothing. Lmao crazy ass.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

