Perruzzi decided to splurge a little on his birthday and decided on the perfect gift to celebrate the new age – a brand new car.

The singer copped a Black Mercedes Benz -AMG -GLE 43 for himself to be added to his growing garage of automobiles.

Photos and videos of the car were shared online with the “Majesty” crooner all smiles as he took delivery of his latest baby.

Thanks to Peruzzi, a black Mercedes Benz -AMG-GLE 43 has been added to Lagos roads.

