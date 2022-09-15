Thursday, September 15, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Peruzzi Blasts Daniel Regha Over Unsolicited Opinion

Peruzzi made sure to put Daniel Regha is his place after the latter offered an unsolicited opinion on him.

The singer and song writer had shared his thoughts on the ‘Ampiano’ debate on Twitter on Wednesday, September 14 by simply tweeting, “Na me bring.”

As usual, social media commentator, Regha had inserted himself into the discussion by replying Peruzzi’s tweet and advising the latter against shading his colleagues and inheriting beefs for clout.

Peruzzi had responded to the tirade by simply sharing his assumption that the Regaha suffers from halitosis.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: