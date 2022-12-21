Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Peru gives Mexican Ambassador 72 hours to leave

Politics

Peru has ordered the Mexican ambassador to leave within 72 hours after Mexico granted asylum to the family of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.

Mr Castillo was removed from office earlier this month after he tried to dissolve Congress.

He is being investigated in Peru on charges of rebellion and conspiracy.

But Mexico has been supportive of the ousted president, and said early on that it was considering granting him asylum.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has called the removal of Mr Castillo undemocratic.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday the government was negotiating safe passage for the family of Mr Castillo, who were inside Mexico’s embassy in the Peruvian capital Lima.

His Peruvian counterpart, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, said safe passage had been granted.

But Mexico’s decision to grant asylum caused further anger in Peru, and Mexican Ambassador Pablo Monroy has now been declared “persona non grata” by the government.

Peru’s foreign ministry said in its social media accounts that it was expelling Mr Monroy because “of the repeated statements by that country’s highest authorities about the political situation in Peru”.

Peruvian opposition legislator Maria del Carmen Alva accused Mexico of “sheltering the corrupt”.

Mr Castillo, who is in custody in Peru, was removed from office after he tried to dissolve Congress.

Facing an impeachment vote, Mr Castillo had announced he was dissolving the opposition-controlled legislative body.

But Congress defied him, voted overwhelmingly to remove him from office, and his bodyguards stopped him from seeking refuge at the Mexican embassy in Lima.

Just hours later, Congress swore in his vice-president, 60-year-old Dina Boluarte, as the new president.

She has been pushing for early elections, and they edged closer on Tuesday as lawmakers voted in favour of the proposals.

This would bring elections forward to April 2024, two years ahead of elections currently scheduled for 2026.

There have been violent protests in which demonstrators have called for fresh general elections. Supporters of Mr Castillo have also taken to the streets to demand his release.

BBC

Latest

News

19 youths arrested at Kano same-sex wedding

0
Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board have apprehended...
Politics

Ekweremadu to spend Christmas, New Year behind bars as London Court denies bail application

0
Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, will spend both...
Politics

LP reacts to Okupe’s resignation

0
The Labour Party presidential campaign council has said it...
News

2023: INEC inks deal for 100,000 vehicles

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has signed an...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

19 youths arrested at Kano same-sex wedding

0
Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board have apprehended...
Politics

Ekweremadu to spend Christmas, New Year behind bars as London Court denies bail application

0
Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, will spend both...
Politics

LP reacts to Okupe’s resignation

0
The Labour Party presidential campaign council has said it...
News

2023: INEC inks deal for 100,000 vehicles

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has signed an...
News

Emefiele: No Nigerian should be arrested by Court Order – Falana

0
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana on Tuesday faulted a...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

19 youths arrested at Kano same-sex wedding

Emmanuel Offor -
Operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board have apprehended 19 youths at a popular event centre for engaging in same-sex marriage. The youths in their...
Read more

Ekweremadu to spend Christmas, New Year behind bars as London Court denies bail application

Emmanuel Offor -
Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, will spend both the Christmas and New Year Day celebrations behind bars after his application for bail was...
Read more

LP reacts to Okupe’s resignation

Emmanuel Offor -
The Labour Party presidential campaign council has said it is yet to decide on the move by its Director General, Doyin Okupe to resign...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: