Sunday, June 19, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Perrie Edwards of Little Mix Engaged to Footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Congratulations are in order for Perrie Edwards of Little Mix and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as the duo just got engaged.

The singer and her Liverpool FC and England international footballer, took their relationship to the next level on Saturday, June 18, when Alex popped the question at a romantic location.

Perrie Edwards posted photos from the proposal via her Instagram page on Saturday. She captioned the post; “Last night, the love of my life got down on one knee and I said…YES.

The couple welcomed their child together, a baby boy, back in 2021.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: