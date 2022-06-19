Perrie Edwards of Little Mix Engaged to Footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Congratulations are in order for Perrie Edwards of Little Mix and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as the duo just got engaged.

The singer and her Liverpool FC and England international footballer, took their relationship to the next level on Saturday, June 18, when Alex popped the question at a romantic location.

Perrie Edwards posted photos from the proposal via her Instagram page on Saturday. She captioned the post; “Last night, the love of my life got down on one knee and I said…YES.

The couple welcomed their child together, a baby boy, back in 2021.

