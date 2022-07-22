PERJURY: Court grants request for Tinubu’s trial

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday granted permission to a civil rights organization under the aegis of Incorporated Trustees of Center for Reform and Public Advocacy, to apply for order of mandamus that will compel the Inspector General of Police to prosecute the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over alleged perjury.

Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the leave while delivering ruling in an ex-parte application argued by the lawyer to the group, Ugo Nwofor.

The ex-parte application was filed by the organisation following the alleged refusal of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to effect the arrest and prosecution of Tinubu for supplying false information on oath in respect of his educational qualifications.

Nwofor while moving the application informed Justice Ekwo that is predicated on the rule of the Federal High Court to first obtain permission of the Court before proceeding with a suit seeking order to compel the police chief to carry out his constitutional duties.

Justice Ekwo in a brief ruling held that the ex-parte application was meritorious and subsequently granted it.

The Judge fixed November 1 for the hearing of the substantive suit.

The main suit dated and filed on July 4 by the group has the Nigerian Police Force and the Inspector General of Police as 1st and 2nd respondents respectfully.

