Performer Angel Blue Drops Out of Opera in Italy Over Use of Blackface

American Soprano, Angel Blue, has revealed she will not be performing in an opera in Italy this month because of the use of blackface on the same stage this summer.

She posted this on her angeljoyblue Instagram page, saying she will be bowing out of “La Traviata” at Verona’s Arena this month because the theater recently mounted another Giuseppe Verdi opera, “Aida,” that had perangel formers in blackface.

“Dear Friends, Family, and Opera Lovers,” began her Instagram post. “I have come to the unfortunate conclusion that I will not be singing La Traviata at Arena di Verona this summer as planned.”

Referring to Arena’s decision to use blackface makeup in “Aida,″ she wrote: “Let me be perfectly clear: the use of blackface under any circumstances, artistic or otherwise, is a deeply misguided practice based on archaic theatrical traditions which have no place in modern society. It is offensive, humiliating and outright racist.”

She wrote that she couldn’t “in good conscience associate myself with an institution which continues this practice.”

Reacting to this decision, the theater said it was hoping that Blue would accept an invitation to meet with Arena officials in a “dialogue” over the issue, adding that it had “no reason nor intent whatsoever to offend and disturb anyone’s sensibility.”

