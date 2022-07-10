Sunday, July 10, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Pere Egbi Schools Folks on People to Avoid in Relationships

Pere Egbi decided to share from his wealth of relationship knowledge to school folks on some do’s and don’t’s.

The Big Brother Naija star warned Tweeps on on the kind of people to avoid in relationships.

He noted that people who seek to blame others for their shortcomings a d believe they’re always right, should be avoided.

“Be careful the type of relationships you get into. Most people are internally sick, psychologically fucked up and mentally imbalanced. Always seeking to blame others for their own shortcomings and always believe they are right. Avoid them like plagues,” he wrote.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: