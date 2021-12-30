Thursday, December 30, 2021
Pere Egbi Looks Back on Success Since #BBNaija: “I am Grateful for the Journey so Far”

Pere Egbi is thankful.

The reality TV star has taken to his Twitter to reflect on his journey since leaving the Big Brother Naija reality TV house.

“2 days to a New Year. Laying here reflecting on what my year was with tears rolling down my cheeks. I am thankful for how far I have come, while this isn’t my destination yet, I am grateful for the journey so far and to be alive to journey through. Made a few mistakes this year,” said the finalist-turned-actor.

He continued, “Took a few wrong decisions, but it’s life; you live and learn. While I’m not a perfect being with respect to my character, I do know my heart is filled with love and goodness and nothing will change that.”

“Few things I’d love to do differently and change but I’d never change me being a blunt realist. I’m hopeful 2022 brings the goodies we all dream of. Here’s to a successful 2021 and anticipating an amazing 2022,” he concluded.

See his tweets:

