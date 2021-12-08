People’s Choice Awards: Dwayne Johnson Wins Big, Black Widow Snags Movie of the Year

People’s Choice Awards held on Tuesday night, December 7, 2021 where and celebrated the best in pop culture, music, TV shows and more.
For the first time since inception NBC and E! did a simultaneous live broadcast of the award show across both channels.
Hosted by actor and SNL veteran Kenan Thompson, the highlights of the night included Dwayne Johnson taking home The People’s Champion award for his philanthropic work, Oscar winner Halle Berry accepting The People’s Icon award, Kim Kardashian The Fashion Icon award, and Grammy winner Christina Aguilera the first-ever Music Icon award.
Top performances of the night included Aguilera’s debut of a never-before-seen medley of her biggest songs, with tracks from her new Spanish-language album. Country star Blake Shelton’s performed his latest song “Come Back as a Country Boy”, and H.E.R. performed a musical tribute to the life and legacy of Motown legend Marvin Gaye.
Category winners included Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow winning The Movie of 2021, with Netflix’s Squid Game taking the Bingeworthy Show award. Other winners across the wide spectrum included Adele, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Hiddleston and Ellen Pompeo, and Britney Spears as the Social Star of 2021.
The following are 2021 People’s Choice Awards winners:
THE MOVIE OF 2021
Black Widow
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
Free Guy
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
Cruella
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
Luca
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Scarlett Johansson
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Kevin Hart
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Simu Liu
THE SHOW OF 2021
Loki
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
Grey’s Anatomy
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021
Never Have I Ever
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
Tom Hiddleston
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
Ellen Pompeo
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
Chase Stokes
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
Selena Gomez
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021
JoJo Siwa
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021
Khloé Kardashian
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021
Squid Game
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021
Lucifer
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021
Lil Nas X
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021
Adele
THE GROUP OF 2021
BTS
THE SONG OF 2021
Butter
THE ALBUM OF 2021
Sour
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021
Blake Shelton
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021
Bad Bunny
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021
Olivia Rodrigo
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021
Butter
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021
STAY
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021
Britney Spears
THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021
Friends: The Reunion
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021
Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021
Simone Biles
THE POP PODCAST OF 2021
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain