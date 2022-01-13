People spend a third of waking time on mobile apps – Report

People are reportedly spending an average of 4.8 hours a day on their mobile phones, according to app monitoring firm App Annie.

App Annie’s report indicates that apps were downloaded 230 billion times in 2021, while $170bn was spent.

TikTok was the most downloaded app worldwide, with users spending 90% more time there compared to 2020.

“The big screen is slowly dying as mobile continues to break records in virtually every category – time spent, downloads and revenue,” said chief executive of App Annie, Theodore Krantz.

The monitoring firm predicted that, by the second half of this year, TikTok would surpass 1.5 billion monthly active users, BBC reports.

The average time spent on mobile apps was four hours and 48 minutes, up 30% from 2019, App Annie’s State of Mobile report indicated.

This was calculated across ten markets, including India, Turkey, the US, Japan, Mexico, Singapore and Canada.

Of that time, seven out of every 10 minutes was spent on social, photo and video apps, with TikTok leading the way, the report suggested.

YouTube was the most popular video streaming app worldwide, clocking up more than a million downloads in 60 different countries. Netflix came second in many regions.

Mobile gaming also grew – with people spending $116bn on them. Particularly popular were what the report called hyper-casual games such as Hair Challenge, in which players have to avoid getting their hair cut, and Bridge Race, in which players collect bricks and build stairs.

