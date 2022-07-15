‘People need PDP to right the wrongs’ – Funke Akindele

The Lagos state deputy gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Funke Akindele, has said the people need a change in government to right the wrongs of the present administration.

She stated this during an appearance on ChannelsTV Friday, saying the PDP has the structure to assume power in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Funke, a popular Nollywood actress and content creator was surprisingly picked as the running mate to Olajide Adediran who described her as large-hearted with a well-known history of service and advocacy.

However, the move by Adediran popularly known as Jandor has been greeted with much scepticism in many quarters.

The 44-year-old stressed that her reason for towing the political lines was to effect change in Lagos as she was tired of just talking about the problems facing the Metropolis.

‘I am very compassionate about people, people working with me, children. I have faced different challenges as a Lagosian and I looked at it; are we going to continue like this? No, I am tired of talking let us do something about it.”

“I will like to do this on a big scale, I will like to better the lives of Lagosians and when this opportunity came I jumped at it.”

“I live in Lagos, I do not like the way we live in Lagos, and the standard of living is pretty low. Lagos is suffering from infrastructural decay and deficit.”

In her role to influence policies and critical decision-making as deputy governor, the actress said “Dr Olajide Adediran has a listening ear, he carries his people along. I am not a figurehead, we are going to make the decisions together.”

She also stated that recent controversies surrounding her private life are no hindrance to her pursuing this course of action as she also feels the challenges an average Lagos resident encounters each day.

“It is normal if you are in the limelight people will talk about you This is new terrain for me and it is kind of normal for people to question if you are capable of doing this and speculate if you are here for jokes,” she said.

“I am in the system I am in the pain. We all know where the shoes pinch us.”

Funke also alluded to her huge follower base as being integral to claiming victory for the PDP in Lagos come 2023

“I have the numbers, I have fans and followers, and I am true to myself. I have close to 19-20 million followers on social media.”

