People Have So Many Opinions Online, Jada Pollock Says She Replies Troll About Her Kid’s Education

Jada Pollock has come to the realisation that the internet is full of people with a lot of opinions and they will share these.

The manager to Wizkid and mother of his third son tweeted this after she had to set a troll straight who seemed rather pressed with her life.

The troll had questioned Jada Pollock, asking if her son ever goes to school seeing as there was no picture of the little man in a uniform or carrying a lunchbox.

Pollock had replied that the troll hd never seen a photo of her house either and went on to note that people come online to share an opinion and by themselves, decide they are speaking from a factual point of view. She questioned why the world is like this such that people are far removed from actual reality.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...