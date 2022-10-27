Thursday, October 27, 2022
HomeCelebrity
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Pengiun Random House Announces Prince Harry’s Memoir, “SPARE”

Penguin Random House has taken to Twitter to reveal that they will be publishing Prince Harry’s memoir, SPARE, next year.

“We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex,” said the publisher on their Twitter page, adding: “SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023.”

The title is fascinating, especially knowing the story behind why royal families keep a spare after an heir is born.

This news has excited many people, and we can’t wait to read about his story!

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: