Pengiun Random House Announces Prince Harry’s Memoir, “SPARE”

Penguin Random House has taken to Twitter to reveal that they will be publishing Prince Harry’s memoir, SPARE, next year.

“We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex,” said the publisher on their Twitter page, adding: “SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023.”

The title is fascinating, especially knowing the story behind why royal families keep a spare after an heir is born.

This news has excited many people, and we can’t wait to read about his story!

