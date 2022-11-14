Peggy Ovire Twerks Up A Storm As She Shares Photos And Videos From Her Bridal Shower

Peggy Ovire is beyond excited to be getting married to her beau, colleague and fiance, Fredrick Leonard.

The actress twerked up a storm during the bridal shower organised for her by her group of friends in anticipation of the upcoming nuptials set to take place on November 19.

Peggy posted several photos and videos from the fun affair via her Instagram page on Monday, November 14.

She hailed her circle which includes Mary Lazarus, Nuella Njubigbo and a host of others for being a small yet strong circle.

