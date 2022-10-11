PDP officially flags off campaign in Uyo [Photos]

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has flagged off its presidential campaign in Akwa Ibom State.

The event took place at the Nest of Champions Stadium in Uyo, the state capital, barely four months before the February 25 presidential election.

Dignitaries in the South-South State include the party’s presidential candidate and former Vice President, Akitu Abubakar, his running mate and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Others include Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed and his Adamawa counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri, former lawmaker representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye among other top party officials.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Atiku shared some images indicating that he arrived in Uyo last night. Expressing his joy being in Akwa Ibom State, the ex-vice president was accompanied by Okowa, Emmanuel and Mohammed.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his allies including Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde were absent following the crisis rocking the party.

See more photos from the event below…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...