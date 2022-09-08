PDP NEC passes vote of confidence on Ayu

The National Executive Council of the Peoples Democratic Party has passed a vote-of-confidence in Senator Iyorchia Ayu, paving the way for the party chairman to continue at the helm.

A motion for the vote of confidence in the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) was moved by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu at the BoT and NEC meeting which held in Abuja on Thursday.

The vote was supported by a NEC member from Kwara State and presided over by the acting chairman of the PDP BoT, Adolphus Wabara.

There have been several calls by the southern caucus of the PDP for Ayu to step down for a southerner, however, with the vote of confidence, it is almost certain that Ayu will not be vacating the seat.

In reaction to the development, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, said the party is determined to resolve its disagreements.

According to him, such disagreements as have rocked the party in recent times, are normal in a family.

The former vice president added that the PDP is the oldest party in Nigeria and has stood the test of time.

Furthermore, Atiku explained that the PDP has a constitution that guides the conduct of members and the party’s activities, adding that all disagreements must be resolved in tandem with the party’s rules and regulations.

