PDP Leader, 3 others murdered in Anambra

Four persons, including the People Democratic Party (PDP) leader, has been reportedly killed by gunmen in Anambra State.

A source told Tribune Online that the incident occurred at Obi Maduka’s compound within Nodu town square, Nodu Okpuno, in Awka South Local Government Area of the State.

According to the source, the four victims were identified as Onyiebo Okoye – aka Onwa, Kenechukwu Okeke – PDP chairman in the area), Jude Ebenezer and Obinna Maduka.

The source said the gunmen arrived at the compound with a white tinted Toyota Corolla and shot four people who were seated inside the compound.

He said the victims have been conveyed to Amaku mortuary by their families after reporting to the Police who came to inspect the incident scene as the gunmen were said to have taken off immediately after killing the four victims.

It was later revealed that the gunmen had pursued someone into the compound where these victims were seated, and as they did that, they opened fire on the victims who were seated and being entertained by their host.

The motive of their killing is yet to be ascertained, to know whether it is cult related or otherwise.

When contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, on the incident, he said: “I don’t have any such report before me. I urge the witnesses of the incident or relatives of the victim to come forward with information that will help police to embark on investigation, please.”

