Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

PDP Leader, 3 others murdered in Anambra

News

Four persons, including the People Democratic Party (PDP) leader, has been reportedly killed by gunmen in Anambra State.

A source told Tribune Online that the incident occurred at Obi Maduka’s compound within Nodu town square, Nodu Okpuno, in Awka South Local Government Area of the State.

According to the source, the four victims were identified as Onyiebo Okoye – aka Onwa, Kenechukwu Okeke – PDP chairman in the area), Jude Ebenezer and Obinna Maduka.

The source said the gunmen arrived at the compound with a white tinted Toyota Corolla and shot four people who were seated inside the compound.

He said the victims have been conveyed to Amaku mortuary by their families after reporting to the Police who came to inspect the incident scene as the gunmen were said to have taken off immediately after killing the four victims.

It was later revealed that the gunmen had pursued someone into the compound where these victims were seated, and as they did that, they opened fire on the victims who were seated and being entertained by their host.

The motive of their killing is yet to be ascertained, to know whether it is cult related or otherwise.

When contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, on the incident, he said: “I don’t have any such report before me. I urge the witnesses of the incident or relatives of the victim to come forward with information that will help police to embark on investigation, please.” 

Latest

Politics

Tinubu boasts of fitness after Umrah

0
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling...
Politics

Ex-Imo Governor, Ohakim attacked, 4 policemen killed

0
Four of the former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi...
News

Obosi community leader shot dead

0
The President-General of Obosi Community, in Idemili North Local...
News

Recession to hit one-third of world’s economy – IMF

0
Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva,...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Tinubu boasts of fitness after Umrah

0
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling...
Politics

Ex-Imo Governor, Ohakim attacked, 4 policemen killed

0
Four of the former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi...
News

Obosi community leader shot dead

0
The President-General of Obosi Community, in Idemili North Local...
News

Recession to hit one-third of world’s economy – IMF

0
Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva,...
Politics

Letter: Presidency hits back a Obasanjo, says ex-president jealous of Buhari

0
The Presidency has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Tinubu boasts of fitness after Umrah

Emmanuel Offor -
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has again defended his fitness, saying he successfully perform seven trips...
Read more

Ex-Imo Governor, Ohakim attacked, 4 policemen killed

Emmanuel Offor -
Four of the former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim’s police orderlies were slain on Monday when fleeing militants ambushed his vehicle. The incident happened...
Read more

Obosi community leader shot dead

Emmanuel Offor -
The President-General of Obosi Community, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon Ike Okolo has been reportedly shot dead. Okolo was shot...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: