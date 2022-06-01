PDP issues certificate of return to Atiku

The national working committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a certificate of return to Atiku Abubakar, winner of the party’s presidential primary election.

Atiku was handed the certificate of return on Wednesday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

The former vice-president polled 371 votes to clinch the ticket to represent the party in the 2023 elections.

He defeated Nyesom Wike, governor Rivers; Bukola Saraki, former senate president; Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom governor; Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti; Bala Mohammed, Bauchi governor, among others, at the time primary election held on Saturday.

Speaking before the certificate of return was issued to Atiku, Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the PDP, described the former vice-president as “the man of today and tomorrow”, adding that he is Nigeria’s next president.

He said there is no victor and loser in the contest, and that it is the party that won.

In his remarks, Atiku commended the party for being impartial in the conduct of the presidential primary election.

He said the party members must work together to win the 2023 presidency.

Saraki, Tari Olivia, Mohammed Hayatu, Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa; Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta, were present at the event.

