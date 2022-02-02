PDP Invites Akinwummi Ambode To Contest Against APC, Sanwoolu In 2023 Election

The 58-year-old APC chieftain also urged youths to get their Permanent Voters Cards ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, he wrote, “After all we have been through, God has been faithful. Thank you for the overwhelming endorsement of our modest contributions to the growth of Lagos. It can only get better for Lagos, and indeed Nigeria. The youths are coming. The power is in their hands. Go and get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready. Your future is NOW!”

Ambode was said to have been kicked out in 2019 at the APC primary after the party’s leader and strong man of Lagos politics, Bola Tinubu, anointed Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Like Sanwo-Olu, Ambode is constitutionally allowed to be in office for one more term of four years if the electorate so decide.

Ambode’s Facebook post on Tuesday has since sparked fresh public discourse as to whether he wants to run for office in 2023 but he has not declared any intention.

Efforts to reach Ambode for comments proved abortive as of press time as one of his aides contacted by our correspondent decline comments on the political future of the ex-governor.

But speaking with our correspondent on Tuesday, Taofik said, “The PDP is a political party, the gate is widely open; you can come in and come out as long as you abide by the regulations of the party, especially when you are seen as an asset, you will definitely be a beautiful bride.

“Anybody can join the party and we are ready to allow as many as possible to try their popularity using our platform.”

Asked whether the persons allowed to join the PDP include Ambode, the PDP chieftain said, “Of course, and any other person.”

On the chances of Ambode in the PDP, Taofik said, “He should have (some chances) having been a governor of the state. He sure would have people who love him and of course, people whom he may have stepped on their toes as well.

“But for us, we won’t want to make any mistake this time by looking at a direction. We are making the party a platform that anybody wants to join going into 2023.”

On whether the PDP had reached out to Ambode to join the party at any time in the past, Taofik said, “Officially, not to my knowledge but I know that for somebody like a former governor, there is no doubt that a serious political party would have reached out to such a person but I don’t have an official report on whether he has been reached.”

The ex-Lagos PDP spokesman noted that the party would watch out for the mistakes of APC all over the country and capitalise on the errors of the ruling party to become the darling of Nigerians in 2023.