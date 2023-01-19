Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

PDP Guber candidate, Ashiru, vows to reverse El-Rufai’s policies

Politics

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru has vowed to reverse the policies of the state government on education, particularly the sacking of teachers and the Kaduna State University School fees increase for the benefit of all.

He said his plans will give a sense of belonging to all citizens and residents of the state and cushion the pains of the harsh economy experienced by many.

Speaking at the governorship debate organised by the BBC Hausa in Kaduna on Wednesday, the PDP guber candidate decried that at the moment, many children have stopped going to schools due to the fee increment in the state, claiming the government is supposed to make learning very accessible for all.

Asiru also alleged that most of the public schools in the state were without chairs despite claims by the government to improve education, a situation he noted. has negated the fundamental goals of the government of providing sound and quantitative education to its children.

“A committee will be set up to review the sacking of teachers and civil servants by the APC administration, those wrongly sacked will be reinstated.”

Similarly, Suleiman Hunkuyi, the NNPP gubernatorial candidate also promised to reverse the sack of teachers in the state.

He pledged to assist those whose shops were demolished by the APC administration in the state and remove policies that are detrimental to the peace, unity and development of the state.

Also, Uba Sani, the All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate promised to review some of the present administration’s policies that people consider unfavourable to them.

According to Uba Sani, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, as a human being is bound to make mistakes in some areas in his leadership in the state.

He said, “There could have been some errors with El-Rufai’s policies in the areas of education and human development.”

The gubernatorial candidate stated that he would surely look at some of the policies and correct the wrong ones.

He, however, pledged to continue with the good policies of Governor El-Rufai if elected.

Latest

Politics

Atiku visits Olubadan ahead of Oyo rally [Photos]

0
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party...
News

Offa Robbery Suspect: Kyari offered me N10m, visa to implicate Saraki

0
The trial of the Offa bank robbery case resumed...
Sports

Business tycoon pays $2.6m to see Ronaldo, Messi live

0
A Saudi business tycoon has paid a whopping $2.6...
News

Police gun down 3 bandits in bloody Imo shootout

0
The police have shot dead three suspected members of...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Atiku visits Olubadan ahead of Oyo rally [Photos]

0
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party...
News

Offa Robbery Suspect: Kyari offered me N10m, visa to implicate Saraki

0
The trial of the Offa bank robbery case resumed...
Sports

Business tycoon pays $2.6m to see Ronaldo, Messi live

0
A Saudi business tycoon has paid a whopping $2.6...
News

Police gun down 3 bandits in bloody Imo shootout

0
The police have shot dead three suspected members of...
Celebrity

Zainab Balogun Launches Production Company, ZABA Productions

0
Zainab Balogun is all gas no brakes and has started off the year with a new business and creative venture.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Atiku visits Olubadan ahead of Oyo rally [Photos]

Emmanuel Offor -
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to Moshood Balogun, Olubadan of Ibadan. Abubakar, who is...
Read more

Offa Robbery Suspect: Kyari offered me N10m, visa to implicate Saraki

Emmanuel Offor -
The trial of the Offa bank robbery case resumed on Wednesday at the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. During the...
Read more

Business tycoon pays $2.6m to see Ronaldo, Messi live

Emmanuel Offor -
A Saudi business tycoon has paid a whopping $2.6 million to watch football superstars, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in Riyadh play. He has won...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: