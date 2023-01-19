PDP Guber candidate, Ashiru, vows to reverse El-Rufai’s policies

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru has vowed to reverse the policies of the state government on education, particularly the sacking of teachers and the Kaduna State University School fees increase for the benefit of all.

He said his plans will give a sense of belonging to all citizens and residents of the state and cushion the pains of the harsh economy experienced by many.

Speaking at the governorship debate organised by the BBC Hausa in Kaduna on Wednesday, the PDP guber candidate decried that at the moment, many children have stopped going to schools due to the fee increment in the state, claiming the government is supposed to make learning very accessible for all.

Asiru also alleged that most of the public schools in the state were without chairs despite claims by the government to improve education, a situation he noted. has negated the fundamental goals of the government of providing sound and quantitative education to its children.

“A committee will be set up to review the sacking of teachers and civil servants by the APC administration, those wrongly sacked will be reinstated.”

Similarly, Suleiman Hunkuyi, the NNPP gubernatorial candidate also promised to reverse the sack of teachers in the state.

He pledged to assist those whose shops were demolished by the APC administration in the state and remove policies that are detrimental to the peace, unity and development of the state.

Also, Uba Sani, the All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate promised to review some of the present administration’s policies that people consider unfavourable to them.

According to Uba Sani, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, as a human being is bound to make mistakes in some areas in his leadership in the state.

He said, “There could have been some errors with El-Rufai’s policies in the areas of education and human development.”

The gubernatorial candidate stated that he would surely look at some of the policies and correct the wrong ones.

He, however, pledged to continue with the good policies of Governor El-Rufai if elected.

