PDP Govs meet in Rivers to ‘rescue, rebuild Nigeria’

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have arrived in Rivers State for their meeting slated for Monday.

According to a statement signed by the Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum, Cyril Maduabum, the 13 Governors will meet to “review the state of the nation and readiness of the PDP to provide the necessary leadership to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.”

This is the first meeting of the Forum after the party’s National Convention in October last year where new members of the National Working Committee were elected.

According to Maduabum, the PDP governors are working in concert and consultations with other leaders of the party and in particular with the Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led National Executive Committee to craft a credible process and programme for Nigeria’s rebirth.

He further stated that the PDP National Chairman has been invited to attend the meeting in Port Harcourt to hold consultations with the Governors on strategies for executing the Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria project.

The meeting will be preceded by a Gala night to be hosted by Governor Wike.

