PDP demands Minister’s sack over toxic fuel

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the sack of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, over the importation and distribution of toxic fuel in the country.

The party accused the Minister of misleading Nigerians and concealing critical information on the toxic fuel at the initial stage.

According to the PDP, Sylva has failed in his official duties to the public by refusing to reveal the identities of those involved in the scandal.

The call is being made following a request by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for N201 billion to clean up the adulterated fuel.

A statement on Wednesday by the spokesman for the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, accused the APC administration of pilfering the national treasury with deliberate importation of the toxic fuel and seeking N201 billion to clean up the mess.

According to the PDP, it’s scandalous for the administration to further siphon money from the national coffers by seeking to draw the said money.

The opposition party insisted that those responsible for the importation of the fuel should be identified and made to bear the cost of cleaning up.

The party cautioned the administration against further pushing Nigerians to take to the streets in protest.

Accusing the administration of arrogance, corruption, and insensitivity, the PDP said there were plots to shield the culprits behind the scandal.

Stating that the scandal has put the nation on the edge, the party said the only way to douse the tension is for the administration to expose those involved in the scandal.

It insisted that the culprits must be made to pay compensation, particularly to those whose vehicles and equipment were damaged by the toxic fuel as well as bear the cost of the said cleanup.

The PDP also demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari hands off the Petroleum Ministry portfolio and allow competent professionals to man the ministry to restore sanity in the system.

