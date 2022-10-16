PDP Crisis: Wike, Makinde, Ikpeazu, Ortom jet off to Spain

Amid the ongoing crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, has left the country for Spain, according to reports.

Accompanying Wike on the trip are Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Although there has been no official confirmation of the Spanish meeting yet, the governors have previously held meetings in Europe amid party crises.

Wike and his allies are pushing for the exit of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and have withdrawn from supporting the PDP presidential campaign.

On Friday, Wike, during a media chat in Port Harcourt, accused Ayu of receiving N100 million from a Governor, suggesting the PDP Chairman is corrupting party processes.

Ayu has denied the allegations.

