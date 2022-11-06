PDP Crisis: Ayu, Tambuwal, Lamido meet Gov Bala Mohammed in Bauchi

Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday met with Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Iyorchia Ayu, Sokoto State Governor and Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Tambuwal and former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido were among those present at the meeting, which was held behind closed doors.

The PDP Chairman said part of the reasons for the meeting was to discuss some developments in the party as it looks to reposition itself ahead of the 2023 general elections.

