Sunday, November 6, 2022
HomePolitics
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

PDP Crisis: Ayu, Tambuwal, Lamido meet Gov Bala Mohammed in Bauchi

Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday met with Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Iyorchia Ayu, Sokoto State Governor and Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Tambuwal and former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido were among those present at the meeting, which was held behind closed doors.

The PDP Chairman said part of the reasons for the meeting was to discuss some developments in the party as it looks to reposition itself ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: