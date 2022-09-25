PDP Crisis: ‘Ayu must go’ protest rocks Kaduna

A group of youths within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have staged a peaceful protest in Kaduna State to demand the immediate resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Holding placards with various inscriptions, the group under the aegis of Northern PDP Youth, took their protest to the state PDP Secretariat in the Kaduna State capital on Saturday.

Although they were denied access to the premises, the leader of the group (Chairman, Northern PDP Youth), Shehu Isah, insisted Ayu must step down to pave way for a Southerner to emerge as Chairman of the PDP.

The demand, according to him, is in the interest of peace, equity, and fairness.

He said the continued stay of Senator Ayu in office could jeopardise the success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

“As things stand, Nigerians need PDP, Nigerians want PDP. But with this internal crisis, I don’t think we will succeed. That is why we are calling on Mr Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP National Chairman, to fulfil his promise to resign,” he said, adding that Ayu promised during the National Convention that if a northern candidate wins the party’s ticket, he would resign.

“But now, almost six months after the convention, Ayu remains as PDP National Chairman, which is injustice. We are calling on the PDP NEC (National Executive Council), PDP BOT (Board of Trustees), PDP Caucus, (and) PDP NWC to do justice for all.”

Isah said the protesting youth were 100 percent in support of the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 presidential election. They were, however, concerned that if the internal crisis in the party is not resolved, it would hurt his chances, hence their action.

