PDP BoT Chair says party can’t have National Chairman, Presidential Candidate from North

It is unfair for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to have both its presidential candidate and the national chairman from the northern region of the country.

This was the stance of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Walid Jibrin, during an appearance on Channels Television.

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, are from the country’s northern region, a development Jibrin said is not ideal.

“To tell the truth, it will not be fair for the president of Nigeria to be from the north, the chairman of the party from the north, and the BoT chairman from the north,” he noted during the show.

“By next week, we will get the report. And when we find out that somebody is wrong in what has happened we will come up openly to tell the party that it is wrong. Whatever we can do, we will do it in the interest of the party to make the party remain as PDP.”

The PDP chief, who did not mind giving up his position to fix the rift in the party, also said the main opposition will retain the presidential seat next year.

