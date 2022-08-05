PDP: Atiku, Wike meet in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar met with Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike in Abuja on Thursday.

The meeting was held behind closed doors and neither party officially confirmed it held.

However credible sources say the duo met as efforts to resolve their differences continue within the PDP.

The meeting reportedly held at the residence of Professor Jerry Gana, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees and former Minister of Information.

The PDP board on Wednesday had resolved to reconcile both parties ahead of the 2023 general elections,

Wike is expected to back Atiku in the 2023 general elections but indications have emerged that the Rivers State Governor is unhappy after being passed over for the party’s vice presidential ticket.

