PDG G5 helping Tinubu to victory – Keyamo

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has disclosed why the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will win Saturday’s election.

Keyamo said the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the G-5 governors will help Tinubu win the Saturday’s presidential election.

In a tweet, Keyamo said Tinubu would be declared president-elect next week.

He wrote: “The reasons Asiwaju will win are Peter Obi and the G5; after @officialABAT is declared winner, add the votes of Obi & the APC votes in Rivers & Oyo to that of PDP, then you’ll see how PDP lost its way.

“See you all next week when @officialABAT is President-Elect.”

Tinubu, Obi, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are the frontline candidates for Saturday’s election.

