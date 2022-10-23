Paystack co-founder Ezra Olubi Shares Manifestation of His Vanity

Ezra Olubi is living in one of his dreams.
The Paystack co-founder who recently got engaged and is expecting his first child with his fiancee, has shared how he manifested a 12-year-long dream of his.
The Fintech innovator who was also honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari with a national award, took to Twitter to share a photo of his new car with the vanity plate number he called forth 12 years ago.
twelve years later https://t.co/nmNpfFvEFt pic.twitter.com/U2RbsrNbGS
— Ezra 'God' Olubi (@0x) October 22, 2022