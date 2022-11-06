Paula Patton and Robin Thicke Celebrate Son Julian on Amazing Performance for School Musical

Paula Patton and Robin Thicke are both very proud parents of their son, Julian who is talented in more ways than one.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share snippets from her son’s school musical performance where he scored the lead role as Charlie in the Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory production.

The proud mama showed off her son’s amazing musical prowess as she shared that just as he won the golden ticket for the production, she did same 12 years ago when she had him.

Dad, Robin Thicke was also not left behind as he shared videos from the performance, noting his pride in his son.

