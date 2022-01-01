Paul Okoye to Folks Who Took Sides During Beef With Peter: “No Dey Put Mouth for Family Matter!”

Paul Okoye has a message for those who took sides during his long-winding beef with his twin brother, Peter Okoye.

Recall that the PSquare duo recently put their differences aside and reunited after years of being apart. Peter Okoye also took drinks to his older brother, Eugene, and they finally, finally, came back together as a family.

Now, Paul Okoye has shared what Peter told him: that his favorite song during their beef was his brother Paul’s.

“No dey put mouth for family matter,” Paul said now to folks who took sides.

See his full message:

