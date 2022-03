Paul Okoye is not finding the current power situation in the country funny at all and has raised an alarm over the consequential high cost.

The singer revealed that since the crisis began, he has spent N1.4 Million on diesel in order to power just his house.

Tagging generator and diesel the new luxury, Paul Okoye said,

” Ordinary house am spending 1.4M Naira for diesel. (Generator and diesel) the new luxury.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...