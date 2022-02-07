Paul Okoye Questions Why Rick Women Don’t Go for Broke Men

Paul Okoye is dissatisfied with the imbalance in dating for men and women and has pointed it out.

The singer and father of three questioned why rich and successful women refuse to date or marry broke/ struggling men.

Paul Okoye stated that while women refuse to date or marry below their social stratum, the case is not same for men. He added that when a successful man marries a broke girl, everyone ‘coos’ and ‘awws’ at the arrangement, hailing the man for being so sweet.

He went on to advise men to hustle and not wait for a sweet girl who will come pick them up from the depths of poverty and women don’t send men like that.

