Paul Okoye has an important question for working class ladies.

The singer and father of three took to his Instagram stories to pose the question regarding salaries and wigs.

Paul asked, “Dear queen’s, abeg I wan ask oh? If you are earning 250k or your salary is 250k… will you use the money to buy 250k hair?

Well, over to the ladies in the house. Will you?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...