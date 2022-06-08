Paul Okoye Opens Up on Cause of P-Square’s Split

Paul Okoye has opened up on what wet down behind the scenes, causing the breakup of the famous singing groups, P-Square.

The Nigerian singer popularly known as Rudeboy, shared that the cause of the rift between him and his brother, Peter aka Mr P, which led to the disbandment of their group was not music related.

After almost five years of separation, the twin brothers reconciled in November 2021, to the surprise of their fans.

In an interview with media personality, Joey Akan, published on Tuesday, Rudeboy revealed that the split was caused by family issues and was not music-related.

Rudeboy stated that despite the anger from fans following the split, he kept mute and didn’t say anything because he knew that the issue was family related.

